Is it the wind?

Is it a mirage?

Or is this for real?

The Milwaukee Brewers are seeing the ball well this spring.

Willy Adames launched a mammoth home run in Monday’s win over the Giants.

Rowdy Tellez went deep as well.

Keston Hiura is swinging a hot bat.

What a sight for sore eyes that is.

And newly-acquired Andrew McCutchen has a pair of dingers as well.

There’s no tiptoeing around it: the Brewers’ offense was historically atrocious in 2021.

Any semblance of competent hitting likely would’ve landed the Brewers in the World Series.

Their pitching staff, front to back, was that good.

There’s been no depreciation on that front.

Just watch Corbin Burnes’ outing from Monday.

There are still offensive elephants in the room, the biggest one wearing #22.

But if the Brewers can improve their offense just a little bit this year, it could be another October to remember in southeast Wisconsin.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.