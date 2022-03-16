MILWAUKEE, WI- Chairwoman with Amani United Elizabeth Brown lives in Milwaukee’s Amani neighborhood, in the heart of the 53206 zip code.

It’s a section of the city infamous for being the most incarcerated zip code in the country.

Brown’s life has been affected by gun violence several times over.

“People don’t realize how close it hits to home. My son, his father was murdered before we even knew I was pregnant,” said Brown.

Brown says that she believes the instances of gun violence in the city are NOT random and access to mental health care in the black community is a major issue that needs to be taken seriously and remedied, if the problem of gun violence wants to be reduced.

“These are personal issues people are having with each other and they don’t know how to control the reactions to their emotions,” Brown explained.

