UPDATE 2:30PM

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden making north-west Wisconsin their first post State of the Union Address stop.

The two were joined by several political representatives from Wisconsin & Minnesota as they touted the bipartisan infrastructure bill at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

According to the White House, the infrastructure bill provides roughly $5.4 billion in funding for roads and bridges.

ORIGINAL POST

President Biden following up his State of the Union address with a visit to Wisconsin.

The President and First Lady will be at UW-Superior Wednesday afternoon.

They’re expected to tout the bipartisan infrastructure law. Specifically, they’ll be talking about the Blatnik Bridge, which connects Superior to Duluth, Minnesota across the St. Louis Bay.

The White House says both Wisconsin and Minnesota plan to use funds from the infrastructure law to replace the bridge, which was built in 1961 and needs major repairs.

President Biden’s speech is set to start around 2:00 p.m.

TMJ4’s Charles Benson joined Wisconsin’s Morning News to preview the visit. Listen to the interview in the player above.