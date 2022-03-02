UPDATE @ 7:45 a.m. – Police say Miranda has been found safe and sound.

ORIGINAL STORY

MILWAUKEE – Police in Milwaukee are asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Miranda Dashner is described as being 5’01” with a thin build and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and army-colored pants near 40th and Burleigh.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

You can see a picture of Miranda below.