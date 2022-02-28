WAUKESHA – Monday is the final day for victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack to file a claim through the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

The website for the fund says claims must be submitted by February 28, 2022.

Those hoping to receive funds do not have to have been physically injured in the incident, according to the foundation’s website.

Those eligible for funds include “victims present at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, first responders and emergency room and other medical professioinals treating victims.”

You can download the claim form by clicking here.

Non-profit agencies which serve victims of the parade attack and are interested in applying for funding also need to fill out a claim form. That form can be found by clicking here.

Despite Monday being the final day for victims to submit a claim, the fund will remain open until December 31, 2022.