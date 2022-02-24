Milwaukee resident and founder of Nelson Consulting Andy Nelson has a close connection to Ukrainians facing invasion from neighboring Russia.

Nelson’s godparents live in Ukraine, so his family visited the country in 1998 when he was 14 years old.

“That trip had a significant impact on my worldview,” Nelson posted to Instagram. “It’s a beautiful country filled with beautiful people. I remember going to see my first ballet performance there.”

The overnight attack hit home for Nelson. His godfather was born in Ukraine and started an underground ministry.

Andy Nelson was a guest on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Thursday.