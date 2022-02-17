Wisconsin Election Commission IT Director Robert Kehoe on Wednesday explained to an Assembly Committee all the obstacles in registering thousands of fake voters to cast a ballot in order to swing an election.

Listen in the player above

1 Wisvote records every transaction in the system. A new voter can be created or reactivated but there will be a record of who performed the action and when.

2 Each online registration automatically generates a notification to the jurisdiction where the voter was registered. The local clerks office receives an electronic alert that the new record was created.

4 Each record requires a ballot. For absentee ballots there is an absentee ballot request providing another record in the system.

6 The request for an absentee ballot generates an alert to the local clerks office because they are responsible for printing and mailing the ballots, not the State of Wisconsin.

7 Each absentee ballot is associated with a postal service tracking code. If the ballot is mailed there is a record of the ballots movement through the postal system.

8 Unique barcodes associated with the elector and the ballot are generated, recorded and affixed to the ballot envelope. The location and manner of ballot delivery is recorded.

9 The sealed ballots return is electronically recorded, creating another record.

10 The sealed ballot must be inspected for sufficiency and opened on election day in a designated polling place in view of any observers. The name of each voter must be read aloud.

11 The final disposition of the ballot is retained and recorded against the voter record. An in person ballot requires a voter registration record and a signatory for the poll book.

12 Erase or block the participation record from appearing on Myvote.wi.gov otherwise people can look up their own voting records.

13 The paper ballot record is retained by each jurisdiction

14 The ballot envelope is retained by each jurisdiction.

15 Local records are then submitted to a municipal canvas review by municipal officials at each municipality in Wisconsin, followed by a board of canvas review at the County level and finally the State certification process.

16 Several jurisdictions are selected at random for post election audits and that process is broadcast live. Each Wisconsin jurisdiction must perform a reconciliation process to ensure

the actual number of ballots submitted matches the number of ballots reported by poll workers.

the actual number of ballots submitted matches the number of ballots reported by poll workers.