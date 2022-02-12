Plus Ultra! Thousands of people from around the Midwest packed the Wisconsin Center this weekend for Anime MKE. But what is it about devoting your heart to cosplaying?

“I think that it allows you to kind of experience the show in a whole other way and to share your enthusiasm with other people, kind of like taking it to the next level.” Anne Hoffenstein said.

The family has been going to anime conventions like Anime MKE since 2017, this year they dressed up as members of the hit show My Hero Academia.

“The cosplay community is really really awesome, it’s something that I didn’t know until I started doing it.” Hoffenstein said.

Sofia as Kaguya Shimomiya and Ro as Tengen Uzui

The convention has guest appearances from anime shows, cosplay pose offs and much more.

Anime MKE is set to run through Sunday. Find tickets here.