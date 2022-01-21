Jay Rothman, chairman and CEO of Foley and Lardner LLP, will succeed interim president Tommy Thompson as the 8th president of the UW-System.

The unanimous decision by the UW Board of Regents Friday ends an 18-month spell where the position was not filled permanently. Rothman will begin his appointment as president starting June 1st and receive a $550,000 annually.

Rothman is a former Marquette undergraduate before earning his law degree at Harvard Law School. Rothman has been chairman and CEO of Foley & Lardner since 2011 and has been a member of the firm’s Management Committee since February 2002.