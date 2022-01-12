MILWAUKEE- A project two years in the making is set to open its doors by the end of the week.

The 3rd Street Market Hall, which is a mixed use development that includes corporate offices, a food hall, and a gaming lounge, is set to open Friday.

IT'S HAPPENING! The day is finally here! 3rd St. Market Hall will be OPENING this Friday, January 14th! Check out this calendar for all the details. We are SO excited to finally serve you!!! #3SMH #milwaukee #mkeeats #mkefoodie pic.twitter.com/NCK9BCCQzW — 3rd Street Market Hall (@3rdStMarketHall) January 12, 2022

The market hall will have food offerings from more than a dozen vendors including Dairyland Hamburgers, Kawa Sushi & Ramen, Anytime Arepa and Paper Plane Pizza. Investors in the project include former Milwaukee Brewer Ryan Braun, current Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich and Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb.

In addition to food and entertainment, The Avenue, as the entire project is called, is also home to the corporate offices of the Metro Milwaukee Association of Commerce, the engineering firm GRAEF as well as Herzing University and TEMPO Milwaukee. Good Karma Brands, which owns 620 WTMJ, is also slated to move its radio stations to the Avenue later this year.