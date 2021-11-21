UPDATE 8:00PM

WAUKESHA- 11 adults and 12 children were taken to hospitals for various injuries suffered after a red SUV drove through the Waukesha Christmas parade Sunday night.

Waukesha Police Chief Don Thompson says there are “some fatalities” in connection to the incident but did not go into specifics.

A suspect is in custody but Chief Thompson did not provide an update on their identity.

Chief Thompson was able to confirm that shots were fired by a Waukesha Police Officer towards the suspect’s vehicle as they drove off but did not know if that person was struck by gunfire, or not. He was able to confirm that no shots were fired from the vehicle into the crowd.

UPDATE 6:30PM

Waukesha Police providing clarity on a chaotic, and tragic, situation in which a red SUV drove through the Waukesha Holiday Parade this evening.

According to police chief Dan Thompson, the vehicle drove through the parade at 4:39pm, striking more than twenty people.

Chief Thompson says victims were transported by ambulances and in some cases their own vehicles, to the hospital.

“This is a very chaotic, very tragic incident,” Chief Thompson said. “My prayers and thoughts go out to the family members.”

A suspect’s vehicle was recovered. Thompson says they have identified a “person of interest” but could not confirm if that suspect is in custody.

A full press conference has been scheduled for 7:30pm.

The Waukesha Police have set up a family reunification location at the Metro Transit Center by Bank Street. Police are asking people to avoid the downtown area.

Family reunification location is at the Metro Transit Center by Bank St. — cityofwaukesha (@CityofWaukesha) November 21, 2021

The Waukesha County Executive has released the following statement:

Please pray for our community tonight after the horrific events at the Waukesha Christmas Parade. — Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow (@WaukeshaCoExec) November 22, 2021

TRIGGER WARNING: 🚨DISTURBING VIDEO🚨A viewer sent in horrifying video the moment a red SUV plowed through a crowd during the #Waukesha Holiday Parade. Its currently unclear how many people have been injured. Updates to come on @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/u6q10VgTJ1 — Taylor Lumpkin (@TaylorLumpkinTV) November 22, 2021

ORIGINAL POST

An SUV ran through the middle of the Waukesha Christmas Parade Sunday evening, leaving multiple people injured, according to a reporter from the Journal Sentinel.

Witness reports say multiple gunshots were fired during the chaos, it is unclear at this time if the weapon was being discharged from or at the SUV.

The parade which ran through the downtown portion of waukesha has been evacuated and police have now secured the scene.

More updates as the story develops.