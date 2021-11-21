The tale of two halves cliché has frayed, wrinkled pages that have been worn out all season. Well, get out the iron because the same wrinkles continue to ripple

Special teams being another bugaboo of this squad as well. Mason Crosby made a 53 yard field goal in the first quarter, missed a 32 yard attempt in the second.

Penalties: A sack that forced a fourth and long was negated by a roughing the passer call. Although the call may be questionable in itself, it allotted a Vikings first down that eventually led to a touchdown. A similar situation to to a defensive pass interference that tilted the field heavily towards Minnesota.

Rather than a tale of two halves, it was closer to an Isaac Newton’s every action has an equal to opposite reaction mixed with Murphy’s Law of anything that can go wrong, will.

More philosophical breakdowns of the Packers 34-31 loss to the Vikings to go to 8-3 on the season.