Owner and artist at Rockstar Tattoo and Company at 2707 S. 108th St. in West Allis, Brock Steven. Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay





Rockstar Tattoo and Company at 2707 S. 108th St. in West Allis. Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

WEST ALLIS, WI- Some clients call him Mr. Pink.

And although your mind may go wild trying to figure out what’s behind a name like that, you’ll never think twice about it again, once you find out how owner and artist at Rockstar Tattoo & Company Brock Steven is helping breast cancer survivors with the healing process post-mastectomy.

WTMJ’s Melissa Barclay brings you the story.

