Rain and wind will continue Monday throughout much of southeast Wisconsin.

According to Brian Niznansky of TMJ4: The heavier showers will remain across the southern half of the area where an additional 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain is expected.

Wind will continue to gust up to 40 mph into tonight.

As of 5 a.m., We Energies was reporting more than 10,000 customers without power.

Alliant Energy reporting an additional 1,0000 customers without power.