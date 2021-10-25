MILWAUKEE- The Green Bay Packers may be down their top wide receiver, as well as their defensive coordinator, when they take on the Arizona Cardinals this Thursday.

The Packers announcing today that they’ve added Davante Adams to the COVID-19/Reserve list today.

Adams played in Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. Adams finished the game with 6 catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.

If an unvaccinated person tests positive, the protocols from 2020 will remain in effect. The person will be isolated for a period of 10 days and will then be permitted to return to duty if asymptomatic. https://t.co/96yYr6TIjT — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) October 25, 2021

If Adams tested positive for the virus he will likely miss Thursday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. If he tests negative, and passes two more tests this week, he would be eligible to play against Arizona.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Barry, the team’s defensive coordinator, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 following Sunday’s game.

The Packers have a short week this week as they travel to Phoenix to take on the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.