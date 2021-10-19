Milwaukee Police provide an update on search for missing 3-year-old boy Major Harris.

MILWAUKEE- Missing since Thursday, Milwaukee Police this afternoon are providing an update on the search for Major Harris.

The toddler was last seen on Thursday, October 14th. The boy’s mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, was found dead in the backyard of a home on North 37th Street in Milwaukee early Thursday morning. The man police believe is responsible for Muenzenberger’s death, 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, was also found dead on Sunday. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Monday, Milwaukee Police say they found Clark’s missing SUV behind a laundromat near North Sherman Boulevard and West Rohr Avenue.

On Monday a group of two dozen law enforcement officers, along with dozens of concerned citizens, began searching the neighborhood near where Clark killed himself and Muenzenberger was found dead. So far there has been no sign of the 3-year-old.