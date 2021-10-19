Rare are the defending champions in any sport who fly under the radar.

Rare are the Milwaukee Bucks.

No team in the NBA has more regular season and playoff wins over the past three seasons than the Bucks. What the Bucks don’t have is drama.

The Bucks begin the regular season as a legitimate threat to repeat as NBA champions, yet all the chatter leading up to the start of the season is centered on the drama in Los Angeles, Brooklyn and Philadelphia.

In Los Angeles, LeBron James is about to learn what so many other superstars have learned over the years: Playing alongside Russell Westbrook is fun…but only for a short while.

In Brooklyn, the Nets will begin the season without all-star guard Kyrie Irving. Irving is unable to practice or play in the state of New York because he is unvaccinated. General Manager, Sean Marks will not allow Irving to be a part-time player. No one knows when, or if, Irving will return to the team.

In Philadelphia, 76ers petulant guard Ben Simmons is disinterested to the point of getting kicked out of practice and suspended one day before their season opener. There’s no way Simmons will ever be welcome back in the locker room.

As usual, the Bucks are sailing along under the radar with a superstar player who leads by example with his relentless work ethic and insatiable desire to get better…at everything.

The Bucks play hard, defend, feed off one another, and genuinely like each other.

A team heavy on talent and light on drama, the Bucks return all their key pieces, in their prime with one goal in mind: Proving last season was no fluke.

