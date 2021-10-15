Four teenagers are expected to face charges after their arrest Thursday night for a fatal hit and run accident and vehicle theft incidents in Wauwatosa early Thursday morning.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 47-year-old Sunita Suratu Balogun-Olayiwola of Oshkosh. Wauwatosa Police say she immigrated from Nigeria in 2006.

Detective Lieutenant Shane Wrucke says Balogun noticed the suspects trying to steal a vehicle in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn, located off West North Avenue next to I-41, around 1:50 a.m. of October 14, 2021.

“Sunita was a Good Samaritan and a person who would intervene if she saw something wrong happening,” says Wrucke. “Sunita attempted to alert staff to contact police, but there was a communication barrier. Shortly thereafter, Sunita had an interaction with the suspects.

“At approximately 1:50 a.m. an altercation occurred between Sunita and the suspects. Ultimately, one of the suspects was able to enter Sunita’s vehicle and intentionally struck her. The remaining suspects entered Sunita’s vehicle and they fled the area.”

Wrucke adds investigators found the vehicle and suspects around 8:40 p.m. Thursday. A short vehicle pursuit took place, but ended when the vehicle was able to flee officers. It would be found a short time later abandoned on Milwaukee’s north side, and eventually the suspects were found and arrested.

“Four juveniles; a 13-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, a 15-year-old female, and a 15-year-old male, were taken into custody,” says Wrucke. “Through our investigation, we were able to connect these four juveniles to the events in the early morning hours of Thursday.”

Wauwatosa Police continue to investigate the incidents. Captain Jack Morrison did shared his thanks to all other departments that assisted them, as well as the general public who provided tips and information related to the events.

Watch the Wauwatosa Police update below: