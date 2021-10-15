The efforts of an eight-month investigation into a local drug trafficking organization ends with the arrest of four suspects Thursday.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says their Metro Drug Unit, SWAT Team, and the Racine Police Department’s SWAT Team, executed five narcotics related search warrants within the City of Racine on October 14, 2021 They included:

1000 block of Williams Street

2000 block of St. Claire Street

2300 block of Green Street

900 block of Marquette Street

3500 block of Victory Avenue

The warrants came as part of an investigation into the actions of the “Bag Boys”. Agents found the organization would advertise illegal items that they sold on a “drug menu” on Snapchat, as well as advertise they were willing and able to sell illegal firearms.

Agents were able to make numerous controlled purchases from the Bag Boys. Those items included marijuana, marijuana wax, psilocybin, ecstasy, and oxycodone pills. They also recovered a bag that was abandoned by a member that contained 167 grams of marijuana, 50 marijuana cartridges, and a loaded semi-automatic Taurus 9mm handgun.

Thursday’s search warrants led to the discovery of the following items:

a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic LLAMA handgun

a loaded 9mm semi-automatic GLOCK handgun

a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic RUGER (reported as stolen out of Milwaukee)

a loaded tactical 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun

256.7 grams of marijuana

50 marijuana cartridge’s

digital scales

drug paraphernalia

$1175.00 in US Currency.

Agents were also able to arrest the following people with the following charges:

Zachary Zavala is being held on a bail of $20,035 for:

· 3 counts Delivery marijuana

· Delivery of psilocybin

· Possession of a firearm by felon

· 6 counts maintain drug trafficking place

· Possession of drug paraphernalia

· Probation hold

Trestin Manar is being held on a bail of $40,035 for:

· 5 counts Delivery marijuana

· 3 counts Delivery schedule II narcotic

· 6 counts maintain drug trafficking place

· Possession with intent to deliver 200-1000grams

· While armed

Anthony Eaton is being held on a Probation Hold for:

· 3 counts Possession of firearm by felon

Joe D Espinoza Jr. is being held on multiple warrants for bail jumping and carrying a concealed weapon.

Warrants are also out for the following people in connection to the investigation:

23 year old Alec S. Bobinski

19 year old Amanti N. Underwood-Givens

22 year old Xavian C. Cruz

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy did get into a pursuit with Bobinski, but it was terminated when the vehicle began operating in a reckless matter.

“While I am proud of the professionals in each of the participating agencies, everyone should be constantly aware of the tremendous danger of violence created by illegal guns and drugs in our community,” says Sheriff Christopher Schmaling. “People should be mindful of the important job performed by law enforcement officers on a daily basis. I would also like to personally thank Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens who allowed one of his officers to be assigned as an Agent with the Metro Drug Task Force – that Agent led the complex investigation that took down a criminal enterprise operating in our community.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the additional suspects are asked to contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office at 262-636-2300.