For many of us, Sept. 11th, 2001, is a day seared in our memory.
Current and former WTMJ radio hosts are sharing what it was like being on the air that day. You can hear their stories and unedited recollections below.
Charlie Sykes, former WTMJ midday host
Saturday marks 20 years since the Sept. 11th terror attacks.
All this week, you’ll hear from some of the folks who were on the air that day on WTMJ… remembering what it was like when the world changed forever.

Jon Belmont & John Jagler, former hosts of WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News
Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.

Gene Mueller, former WKTI morning show host
Jeff Wagner, WTMJ midday radio host
Phil Cianciola, former news anchor on WTMJ’s The Greenhouse
