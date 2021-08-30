MILWAUKEE- A 12-year-old boy killed by a hammer strike Sunday morning on Milwaukee’s north-west side has been identified as Andre Smith II.

Police were called to the area of 46th Street and North Glendale Avenue around 8:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival they found the boy suffering from apparent blunt force trauma. Smith was transported to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

An 8 year old boy was also injured in the apparent attack. He was taken to the hospital for what are being described as non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police say they are looking for a known suspect.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.