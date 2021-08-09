UPDATE 3:30PM

The National Weather Service has extended the Tornado Warning for Walworth County until 4:15pm.

ORIGINAL POST

WALWORTH COUNTY- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning has for parts of Rock and Walworth Counties until 3:45pm.

The warning covers the eastern half of Rock County and the western half of Walworth County.

A radar-indicated tornado was located near Darien around 3:30 this afternoon.

A tornado watch has been issued for locations in northern Illinois along the Wisconsin/Illinois border. The watch covers portions of Lake, McHenry, Boone, and Winnebago Counties down through metro Chicago and into western Indiana.

Thunderstorms are expected throughout southeast Wisconsin this afternoon and into the overnight hours.