MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors in Milwaukee County are formally filing charges against a man accused in a road rage shooting Tuesday, July 27.

A criminal complaint charges Jerod Brumfield with six felonies, including first degree reckless injury and first degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the victims admitted to throwing eggs at cars when they encountered Brumfield, who she had known for years.

Brumfield is also known for chasing down and recovering stolen cars.

The complaint says Brumfield’s vehicle was struck with an egg, prompting Brumfield to pursue the vehicle.

He allegedly rammed into the rear of the teen’s vehicle three times during the pursuit.

The victim told investigators she thought Brumfield might be chasing them thinking they were in a stolen car.

Brumfield then allegedly shot at the vehicle, injuring a 17-year-old girl and 19-year-old man.

The complaint says the 17-year-old is paralyzed from the injury.

Brumfield returns to court Aug. 8.