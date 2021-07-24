MILWAUKEE- Three Chick Fil A locations in south-east Wisconsin are celebrating the Bucks NBA Championship by adding a new, Giannis inspired drink.

Locations in West Allis, Delafield and Pewaukee adding a half lemonade-half Sprite option to their menus after Giannis was seen on Instagram ordering the mix.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks ended the team’s 50 year championship drought by defeating the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Chick Fil A isn’t the only fast food business courting the Greek Freak. The Culvers in Shorewood offering Giannis free food for life at that location.