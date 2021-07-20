It’s not just Milwaukeean’s who are freaking out over former 2 time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the Bucks to a possible championship win this week.

Fans in Athens, Greece are holding their breath that the Greek Freak can take the team all the way.

Chief editor at Sportday.gr Alexander Somoglou tells WTMJ that the energy is palpable in Greece’s capital city.

“I don’t know how many kilometers separate Milwaukee from Athens but we have the same excitement. Nobody is going to sleep tonight. The game will air at 4:00am our local time. It will be broadcast from a cable TV network. I don’t think there will be a single fan that will not watch this game.”

Somoglou says a win for the Bucks will be a win for the country of Greece.

“Giannis is an ambassador for all of us. He’s an ambassador of the strength of Greeks. The determination of Giannis, the strength of Giannis, the power of his soul, his kindness- that’s the real profile of all Greeks.”

Hear the entire interview by clicking on the audio player above.

