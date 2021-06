While the Bucks and Nets play a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semi-finals Saturday night, the Milwaukee Brewers will be heard on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee.

The Bucks and Nets broadcast on the Bucks Radio Network will air on 620 WTMJ-AM and 103.3 FM beginning at 7pm. Tip off is at 7:30p.

Brewers pregame programming will begin at 7:35p on ESPN Milwaukee. Fans in the Milwaukee area will also be able to stream the Brewers and Rockies on the WTMJ mobile app.