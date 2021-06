TOWN OF HUSTISFORD, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a group of swimmers discovered a car in the Rock River Wednesday afternoon.

A call came in just before 3 p.m. to report the submerged vehicle.

The Hustisford Fire Department confirmed there was a vehicle underwater.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department Dive Team was able to confirm the vehicle was unoccupied.

Investigators say the discarded vehicle was a BMW 323.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-386-3726.