An 8-year-old Milwaukee boy died at a swimming pond in West Bend Saturday evening due to a drowning.

West Bend Police say the boy’s was at a birthday party with a family member at Regner Park Swimming Pond on June 5, 2021.

Around 5 p.m. the family member told a lifeguard she could not find the boy. This prompted an announcement over the public address system to clear the pond and begin a search.

The child was found in the water unresponsive. A group of citizens helped to bring him to shore and begin CPR with lifeguards. Police officers who arrived at the scene also assisted with CPR before the West Bend Fire Department arrived.

The boy was taken to Froedtert West Bend Hospital for treatment, but he was pronounced dead.

Regner Park Swimming Pond was closed to the public Sunday.

The drowning remains under investigation.