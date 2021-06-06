Waukesha Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday.

They say the city’s Communication Center received a phone call around 1:10 p.m. from a hospital that they were treating a man for a gunshot wound. The victim claimed he was shot somewhere in the city.

The department says responding officers and investigators met with an uncooperative man at the hospital due to him not providing consistent information.

For now, they are focusing their investigation in the area around Jackson Court, Hinman Avenue and West Newhall Avenue, all just to the east of Haertel Field.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Waukesha Police at their non-emergency number at 262-524-3831.