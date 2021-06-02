If you’re feeling more forgetful lately, you’re not alone. There’s growing research that shows that the pandemic has impacted our memory.

Memory development expert at U-W Madison Haley Vlack explains how pandemic stress and social isolation have negatively impacted our memory and how we can get it back.

“It turns out the pandemic is pretty much the perfect storm for forgetting. Many of the experiences that we’ve been going through over the past year, cause forgetting. For example, loosing our normal routine,” said Vlack. “Many of us have been multi-tasking. We’ve been challenged with care-taking and work all at the same time. We’ve been socially isolated.”

