MADISON- The University of Wisconsin-Madison has named former Badger football player, and deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh to serve as the school’s next Athletic Director.

Sources confirmed to WTMJ that McIntosh would be named AD on Tuesday. The University making the official announcement this morning following a closed door meeting by the Board of Regents.

He’ll replace the soon-to-be-retired Barry Alvarez who’s been at UW-Madison for more than three decades. Alvarez had named McIntosh to be his preferred successor last month.

McIntosh played on the Wisconsin football team in the 1990s and was named an All-American offensive tackle in 1999. During his time with the Badgers program, UW won back-to-back Rose Bowls in 1998 and 1999. Following a decorated collegiate career, McIntosh was drafted in the first round of the NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He had a three year NFL Career.

He joined UW-Madison’s athletic department in December 2014 and was named Deputy Athletic Director in July of 2017.

McIntosh will be introduced as AD during a press conference this afternoon.