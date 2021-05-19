Indian Summer Honey Farm in Germantown. Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

It’s a captivating and “bee”autiful part of the natural world.

There’s are thousands of bees buzzing at Indian Summer Honey Farm in Germantown.

Caleb Werner is a second generation farmer where the honey business is all in the family.

He says this time of year marks the start of the honey making season.

“These bees are just collecting pollen and nectar really trying to beef up their hives. This is when honey bees kick it into high gear. A lot of new little baby bees are hatching and they’re getting ready for the rest of the season with the really big honey flows coming,” said Werner.

One thing for sure is that life as we know it wouldn’t be the same without these un”bee”lievably hard workers.

To hear more of the story, click on the audio player above.