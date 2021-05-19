How is baseball supposed to evolve with Managers like Tony LaRussa self-governing what’s right and wrong?

With the White Sox leading the Twins 15-4 in the 9th inning Monday night, catcher Yermin Mercedes took Twins catcher Willians Astudillo deep on a 3-0 pitch.

The White Sox broadcast team had a field day with the catcher-on-catcher crime. The video is prominently placed on the White Sox website.

LaRussa was not happy.

In a Tuesday afternoon ZOOM call, LaRussa said “Yemin made a mistake. There’s a consequence he’ll have to endure within the family.”

Regardless of situation, score or count, Mercedes was simply doing his job when he hit a 9th-inning moon shot into the stands.

Yes, Mercedes missed the 3-0 take sign (that still exists?) – something that is easily addressed behind closed doors. For LaRussa to publicly toss Mercedes under the bus is both ridiculous and predictable.

Take your unwritten rules and flush’em.

Major League Baseball is trying to evolve.

Tony LaRussa is holding it back.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.