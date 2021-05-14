The freshly churned farm fields of southeast Wisconsin are uncovering more than just dirt.

40-year-old Brian Schutzen of Bristol has been searching for arrowheads and Native American artifacts on his family’s farmland since he a kid.

One of his favorite places is his Aunt Penny’s field by the Des Plaines River; a prime location to find bits of history.

Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

“The area was once inhabited by Native Americans going back as far as the Paleo Age when they would be hunting mammoths all the way up to probably the Woodland Age,” said Schutzen.

Schutzen says this time of year is a prime-time to find the ancient artifacts.

Former state archaeologist Robert Birmingham says what arrowhead hunters are finding aren’t necessarily arrowheads but something else.

“They are commonly called arrowheads but most of them are actually knives or spear points and they made from chippable material generally here in Wisconsin it’s called chert,” said Birmingham.

To hear the full story, click on the audio player above.