WAUKESHA, Wis. — Changes are coming to quarantine protocols within the School District of Waukesha after a special board meeting Tuesday night.

In a 5-4 vote, the district’s board of education says a mandatory quarantine is no longer needed if students and staff are determined to be a close contact of someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19, presumed to be positive, or awaiting a test result.

All students and staff currently in quarantine because of contact tracing are allowed to return to school buildings immediately.

“We will continue to implement contact tracing and inform students, families and staff of close contacts so you can make the choice that best fits your personal or family circumstances,” said the district in an email to families and staff.