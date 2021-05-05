I don’t want to see Christian Yelich again until he’s 100%.

After just one game back in the lineup, the Brewers placed Yelich on the 10-day injured list as he continues to deal with a back injury.

Craig Counsell says that the team has no answers for why this has become such a consistent ailment.

That’s cause for pause right there.

10 days might as well be 100.

It does the Brewers no good to tap dance with his health all season song.

He shouldn’t play again until whatever is going on is rectified, even if that means missing the rest of the season.

The team has too much invested in him for the next decade to get nothing out of him.

$215 million to be exact.

They can’t flub this.

I get it.

It’s a tough pill to swallow.

The Brewers can’t win the World Series without Christian Yelich.

But they can’t win it with him either, if he’s not the player we all saw win the MVP three long years ago.

Click HERE for more Extra Points