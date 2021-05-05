A person of interest has been identified in a six-month-plus investigation into a fatal stabbing at Devil’s Lake State Park.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says the murder of John Schmutzer of Wauwatosa has been a top priority since it took place October 14, 2020.

After hundreds of tips and interviews, as well as search warrants and evidence examined, investigators say witness interviews have helped them to come up with a person who they wish to speak to about their possible reasons for being in the park.

They describe a male running and out of control north from the parking lot at the group camp in front of traffic, presumably onto or near Grottos Trail then north on East Bluff trail to the north shore area of Devils Lake. He was reportedly seen falling down on multiple occasions.

The person has been described as standing roughly 6 feet tall, having a slender to average build. He was seen wearing darker colored pants with ripped out knees, and a dark colored top, possibly a hoodie. The clothing was described as not standard running apparel.

The sheriff’s office says they still believe there is someone out there who knows who the person responsible for this homicide, and they are encouraging them to contact them with that information.

They add any new information regarding this homicide is welcomed. Anyone who was at or around Devil’s Lake State Park on October 14, 2020, or know any information regarding the death of John Schmutzer, is asked to contact the Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-847-7285. Tips can also be sent by e-mail to tipsubmit.com or by text by texting “tipsauk” to 274637.