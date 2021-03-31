22 FEB 1988: BONNIE BLAIR OF THE UNITED STATES POWERS OUT OF A BEND DURING HER FINAL RACE IN THE WOMENS 500 METRE SPEED SKATING COMPETITION AT THE 1988 WINTER OLYMPICS IN CALGARY. BLAIR WON THE GOLD MEDAL IN A WORLD RECORD SETTING TIME OF 39.10 SECONDS.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 23: Former United States Olympian Bonnie Blair shows off her 1988 Winter Olympics gold medal before the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on June 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WI – DECEMBER 1986: Speedskater Bonnie Blair skating on December 28, 1986 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images)

15 Feb 1992: Bonnie Blair poses for a picture during the Olympic Games in Albertville, France. Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport

Bonnie Blair during 22nd Annual Salute To Women In Sports Gala at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Bonnie Blair Cruikshank made a name for herself in the sport of speed skating. A five-time gold medalist in the long track, her prowess on the ice helped put Milwaukee, and the Pettit National Ice Center at the epicenter of the speed skating world.

After qualifying for her first Olympics in 1984, in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia (later known as Bosnia/Herzegovina), she finished eighth in the standings. Undeterred, she kept training and made it to the next Olympics in Calgary, Canada in 1988. Here’s where she hit pay-dirt in the 500 m, and 1000 m races, winning gold and bronze respectively. She went on to win gold in both Albertville, France and Lillehammer, Norway before retiring in 1995.

Inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of fame and the US Olympic Hall of Fame, Bonnie is now on the board of the Pettit National Ice center. She’s also a motivational speaker, and assists her husband, Dave Cruikshank (also an Olympian) coach their daughter.

Blair Cruikshank is following in her parents’ skates, as a competitive speed skater, with hopes of making it to her own Olympics.

During Women’s History Month, Bonnie says, “One of the most important things is having a love or a passion for something that you’re doing.”

Bonnie Blair Cruikshank is the perfect example of how being a champion isn’t for just one moment, you’re a champion for the rest of your life.

