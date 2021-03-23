MILWAUKEE — Another police reform bill has passed in Milwaukee’s Common Council.

According to the release from Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, the MPD Diversion Task Force will be implemented to generate ideas of responding to calls that are not a threat to the general public.

Those situations include responding to “persons experiencing mental health, substance abuse or homelessness crises, with trained, unarmed first responders.”

The release also states that the task force will consist of 17 members all with a diverse skill set and background. Of those 17 will be the Executive Director of the Fire and Police Commission, the Director of Emergency Management and Communications, two members from each of the fire and police departments, two members employed by Milwaukee County, two members of the community, and two members with research and academic experience.