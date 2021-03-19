If you don’t look closely, you just might miss it.

Turn onto a side street, off of a side street. Park the car. Walk through the tunnel. Venture to the right, up the walkway, near the river.

If you can accomplish all of that, you’ll be rewarded with one of the state’s best fish fry’s…welcome to the Hubbard Park Lodge.

Tucked beneath the trees on the east bank of the Milwaukee River stands a wooden structure with a rich history dating back more than 80 years.

Originally constructed in 1936 for use by boy scouts and girl scouts, the Hubbard Park Lodge is now slanging some of the best Lenten delicacies you can find.

General Manager Dan Vanek and his staff offer your tradition beer battered cod, but the “winter camp” inspired menu has far more depth that that.

Elk steak, walleye, blackened salmon, and more are available.

Vanek and the team have adapted to keep guests feeling safe and healthy during these uncertain times with well-spaced tables, a VIP area, and family domes available outside.

That’s not all…chalets are scheduled to arrive when the weather turns, as the lodge is open year-round.

So, brave the trees, the river, the tunnel. This journey is all about the destination.

Check out the menu and more photos at the Hubbard Park Lodge.