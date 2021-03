BOISE — Saturday afternoon in Boise, Idaho, dozens, if not hundreds, of protestors gathered at the steps of the capitol building for a “burn the mask” rally.

Here is the thread:

Organizer leads the crowd in pledge of allegiance at “burn the mask” protest on Capitol steps of Idaho pic.twitter.com/F7N7M0oqaQ — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) March 6, 2021

Eventually, Police came and put the fire out, but protestors told them to go away. The police were not wearing masks either.