One truck driver is dead and a second suffered life-threatening injuries after an accident involving a semi truck and tanker truck near Fox Lake Monday morning.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it took place just after 10 a.m. on State Highway 33 about 100 feet west of its intersection with County Highway A west of Fox Lake.

An investigation determined a semi truck with a trailer heading east on the state highway began to jackknife and crossed the center line into the opposite lane of traffic. That caused a tanker truck heading west to strike the semi.

The 60-year-old driver of the tanker died at the scene. The 73-year-old driver of the semi truck suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene by Flight for Life to UW Hospital in Madison. No word was provided on their current condition as of late Monday afternoon.

Traffic on Highway 33 was blocked off for about six hours as the accident scene was cleared away and investigators were on site.

The accident remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Also assisting at the scene were Randolph Police, Fox Lake Police, Randolph and Fox Lake Fire Departments, DCERT, Fox Lake and Randolph EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, the Sheriff’s Office Chaplain and the Dodge County Highway Department.