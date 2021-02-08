Traffic was taken off a stretch of I-94 southbound in Kenosha County due to a multi-vehicle accident Monday evening.

The Wisconsin DOT says the accident took place between County Highway E and State Highway 142 around 7 p.m.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says the “serious” accident involved a semi, and will require this part of the interstate to remain closed through 10:30 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at County Highway E. The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to find alternate routes around the accident scene as they make their way south on I-94.

