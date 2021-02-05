The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Milwaukee’s festival schedule.

German Fest Milwaukee Inc. announced Friday they will not hold their three-day event this year. It was scheduled for July 30 through August 1 at the Henry Maier Festival Park.

“It was not an easy decision to cancel for the second year in a row,” says Festival President Eric Radue. “Our Board of Directors took many scenarios into consideration. We deliberated for many months. Taking all factors into account, the decision to cancel was the best option to allow the vaccine distribution to take place and ensure the safety of our attendees and our many dedicated Volunteers at German Fest.”

Although vaccines are being distributed, and results have been promising, current timelines indicate that we could not plan and execute the festival in 2021. No one wants to cancel once, let alone twice, but we will continue to take the steps necessary to support public health. We will continue to plan so that when the pandemic has passed, German Fest will be ready.”

People who have received a free ticket to German Fest for 2020 or 2021 will have them honored in 2022.

German Fest is the latest Milwaukee-area festival to make an announcement regarding its 2021 event. Pridefest announced they have postponed their events for early June, with hopes to have an event later on in the year. Summerfest has moved the Big Gig from June/July to September.