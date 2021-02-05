One person is dead and three others were injured after a house fire on Milwaukee’s south side early Friday morning.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says the call came in just before 2 a.m. for the fire at 1913 West Burnham Street with a report of people trapped inside. When they arrived they found a large fire and heavy smoke on the first floor of the 2.5-story wood framed home. Crews made an aggressive attack and search inside.

Milwaukee Police say the fire extended to two other nearby buildings.

A 55-year-old Milwaukee woman was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says she passed away early Friday afternoon.

A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman also suffered serious injuries from the fire. She was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition at last word.

Two other people, a 63-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl, suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to a hospital for treatment and released.

As a cause for the fire remains under investigation, the Milwaukee Fire Department found there were no working smoke detectors inside the homes. As a result, the department spend part of Friday afternoon checking neighboring homes for smoke alarms, which included installing new ones where necessary.

Milwaukee Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa is sharing a similar message. “Smoke alarms are an early detection and life-saving device in the event of a fire,” says Zamarripa in a statement. “It can give you and your family those extra seconds that count when faced with smoke and flames, so make sure your home is protected today.