Two people are dead after a sledding accident and a duplex trailer fire in Washington County Saturday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the first incident, the sledding accident, took place at Camp Awana in the Town of Farmington around 3:53 p.m.

The initial call reported a 50-year-old woman from Arlington Heights, Illinois, who was visiting family in the area, was on an inner tube sledding when she veered off course and crashed into a brush area and several trees. She was ejected, and ended up at the bottom of the hill unresponsive.

Emergency responders assisted in transporting her to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee County, where she passed away around 9:30 p.m.

The second incident, the duplex trailer fire, was called in around 5:51 p.m. on Lenwood Drive in the Town of Barton, just north of West Bend.

Responding emergency personnel were called after a neighbor tenant saw smoke and active flames coming from the trailer. A neighbor tried to warn anyone inside of the fire, but there was no response.

When firefighters arrived to put out the fire, they found a man unresponsive in the living room. While they were able to get the person out, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trailer was occupied by a 48-year-old man at the time of the fire, but authorities have not identified who passed away.

The trailer is considered a total loss, with a cause under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting the person living in the adjacent unit who has been displaced.