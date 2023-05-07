NEW DELHI (AP) — Twenty people, including women and children, died after a boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized on Sunday night near a beach in India’s southern state of Kerala, local media reported.

“The boat is being hauled ashore and more bodies are expected to be recovered from inside,” Sports Minister V Abdurahiman told the Press Trust of India news agency, adding that four people in critical condition were admitted to a hospital.

Rescuers had reached Tanur, a coastal town in the state’s Malappuram district, where the capsizing occurred near Thoovaltheeram beach. It’s not clear what caused the boat to overturn.