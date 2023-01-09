CAIRO (AP) — A cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal on Monday, a canal service firm said.

Leth Agencies said the vessel, MV Glory, ran aground near the city of Qantara, in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia. The firm said canal tugs were trying to refloat the vessel.

A spokesman for the Suez Canal Authority did not respond to calls seeking comment.

The Joint Coordination Center listed the Glory as carrying over 65,000 metric tons of corn from Ukraine bound for China.

Satellite tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press showed the Glory in a single-lane stretch of the Suez Canal just south of Port Said on the Mediterranean Sea.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.