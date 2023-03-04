The 16-game win streak comes to an end after the Philadelphia 76ers defeat the Bucks 133-130, giving Milwaukee just their sixth home loss this season. James Harden and Joel Embiid led the way as the two combined for 69 total points. For Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 34 points and 13 rebounds while making 16 free-throws from the strike. Jrue Holiday also recorded a double-double in Saturday’s loss, scoring 26 points and 13 assists. The Bucks will have a chance to get back in the win column Sunday against the Wizards.