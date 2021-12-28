Game one of two against the Orlando Magic to close out the year 2021, the Bucks come away with the win 127-110.

A game that lacked drama in-game, until of course the bugaboo that is the 3rd quarter. Although, a 19-0 run cut the deficit to 10 points and that was enough to turn background noise into the foreground. The real drama comes in the period of waiting as we hear after the final buzzer, that a player on the Magic who logged 19 minutes, was removed and placed in health & safety protocols. Justin goes into detail on what we know, and what this could mean.

Plus, the sports world loses a legend in John Madden. Our question of the day: who is the John Madden of the NBA? Plus, an edition of Good Tweet, Bad Tweet!

All of this and more on your favorite Milwaukee Bucks post-game show, Bucks Talk with Justin Garcia. Presented by Gruber Law Offices